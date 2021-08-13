$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,490. Paychex has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

