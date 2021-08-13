$0.83 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. 1,098,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

