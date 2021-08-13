$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 99,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Mirova raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 3,629,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,257. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

