$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.37. 6,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24. Xylem has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.