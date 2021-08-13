$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 500,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 670,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

