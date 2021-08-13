$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank also posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. 441,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.01. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

