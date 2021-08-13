$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $10,151,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

