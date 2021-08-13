$11.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.47 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $49.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.55 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $50.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

