11,272 Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 490,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,964. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

