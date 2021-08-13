12,098 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 531,442 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,987,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $785,230 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

