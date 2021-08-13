$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report $150.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 23,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.