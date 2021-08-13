$154.17 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report $154.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.40 million and the highest is $158.22 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $137.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $613.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $694.21 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7,629.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

QTS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 49,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.31 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

