1,583 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

IWC opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

