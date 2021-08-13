16,400 Shares in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

