1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

1847 Goedeker stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 149,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. The company has a market cap of $16.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. 1847 Goedeker has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

In other news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.