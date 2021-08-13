1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006367 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $531.28 million and $371.90 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.