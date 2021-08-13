1irstcoin One Day Volume Reaches $24,666.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $24,666.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00152880 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

