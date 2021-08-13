1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.76.

ONEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,582. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

