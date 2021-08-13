$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,464. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

