21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 949,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,789,000 after buying an additional 351,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 369,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 446,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

