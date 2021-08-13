22,967 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,568.7% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in ING Groep by 10.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on ING. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.