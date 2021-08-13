$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $568.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

