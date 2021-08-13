25,700 Shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 552.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

