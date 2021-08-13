$261.29 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $262.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

PBH traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. 212,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

