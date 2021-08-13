27,300 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Bought by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. SunPower makes up about 1.3% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. 164,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,636. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

