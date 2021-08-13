$292.53 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $292.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.20 million and the highest is $295.85 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $295.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $612.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.