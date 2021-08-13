$3.75 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 520,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,234. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $401.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

