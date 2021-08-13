$303.70 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $303.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.14 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 547,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

