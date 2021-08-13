$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 22,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

