360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 4.6%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 5,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,396,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.