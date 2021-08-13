$4.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings per share of $4.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $18.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.76 to $19.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $27.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,951. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,235,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.