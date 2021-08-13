$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN remained flat at $$12.13 during trading on Friday. 392,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

