40,535 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $199,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $130,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

