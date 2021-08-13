444 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $583.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $629.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

