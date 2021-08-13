4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issues Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FDMT stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $27.01. 157,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

