4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,986.06 ($39.01) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20). The company has a market cap of £838.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,737.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

