5,228 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.73. 2,360,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,624. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.