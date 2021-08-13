5,482 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 201,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,731. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

