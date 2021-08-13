5,900 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.50 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

