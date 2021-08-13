$6.95 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce sales of $6.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. SRAX posted sales of $1.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 494%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $27.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 million to $27.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.83 million, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

SRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James started coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 241,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SRAX by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SRAX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

