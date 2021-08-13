6,135 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 410.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 153,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

