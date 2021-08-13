$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report $64.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $345,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $2,379,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 23.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

