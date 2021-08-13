73,500 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Purchased by Aperimus Capital LLC

Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. SmileDirectClub accounts for 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

