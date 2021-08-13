$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $756.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.19 million and the highest is $767.91 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

NYSE BRO opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

