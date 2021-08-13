$786.70 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $786.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $747.90 million to $822.70 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 558.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,661,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,549,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after purchasing an additional 349,260 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.