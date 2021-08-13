89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 48,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,590. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Several research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 48,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

