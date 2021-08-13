8PAY Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $266,803.53 and $948,053.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00151714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.79 or 1.00112520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00853850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

