8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Sells $82,983.09 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Harriet Theophille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40.

8X8 stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.