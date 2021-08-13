8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Sells $82,983.09 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Elizabeth Harriet Theophille also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $15,945.40.
8X8 stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15.
EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.