9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 15,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 815.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

