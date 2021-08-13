9,103 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

